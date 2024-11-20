Archbishop of Canterbury will end official duties in early January amid sex abuse scandal

LONDON (AP) — The office of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, says he will wrap up his official duties in early January amid an abuse scandal in the Church of England. Welby resigned last week after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it. His refusal to accept responsibility for failing to report the abuse in England and in Africa in 2013 kindled anger about a lack of accountability at the highest reaches of the church. Though he acknowledged the mistake, his position became untenable.

