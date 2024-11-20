10 holiday gifts to hit the right note for music lovers

Music fans should be easy to shop for this holiday season, right? Wrong! What do you pick up for the friend who knew about that rapper months before the rest of the world? Your sister loves Taylor Swift, but surely she already owns everything the pop star has ever released, right? Never fear, there are many good gifts for the audio lover in your life, from a can’t-miss box set for the Elvis Costello obsessive to a set of wine glasses that make music. And for that Swiftie? Consider unisex jewelry in honor of the release of Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” It’s available on her website.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.