Skip to Content
News

U.S. Border Patrol to help Calexico Police Department investigative team

By ,
Published 4:52 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol are teaming up to fight crime in the city.

Calexico police say two border patrol agents will now be a part of the Calexico investigative team.

Law enforcement says it will be beneficial for both agents and officers.

“The goal is to really help our investigative unit with criminal cases and so because we have limited resources - they are going to augment our investigative unit," began acting lt. Sean Acuña of the Calexico Police Department. "In return, the U.S Border Patrol will receive intel gathering on their end and that is how we are helping each other out. We will have access to their resources and they will have access to state resources.”

Calexico police say there's been about 13,000 crime cases so far this year.

This is the first time in six years that Border Patrol has teamed up with the department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content