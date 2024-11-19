U.S. Border Patrol to help Calexico Police Department investigative team

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol are teaming up to fight crime in the city.

Calexico police say two border patrol agents will now be a part of the Calexico investigative team.

Law enforcement says it will be beneficial for both agents and officers.

“The goal is to really help our investigative unit with criminal cases and so because we have limited resources - they are going to augment our investigative unit," began acting lt. Sean Acuña of the Calexico Police Department. "In return, the U.S Border Patrol will receive intel gathering on their end and that is how we are helping each other out. We will have access to their resources and they will have access to state resources.”

Calexico police say there's been about 13,000 crime cases so far this year.

This is the first time in six years that Border Patrol has teamed up with the department.