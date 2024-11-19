Texts reveal details of an effort to bribe a juror in a fraud case, prosecutors say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new court document details what federal prosecutors in Minnesota say was a frantic effort by two defendants to get a juror to vote for an acquittal in a pandemic fraud case. Mukhtar Shariff was convicted in the case earlier this year. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota filed a motion stating that Shariff and co-defendant Abdiaziz Farah communicated about a $120,000 cash bribe using an encrypted messaging app called Signal. Prosecutors say Farah sent one text remarking that the payment “for our freedom is nothing, bro.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.