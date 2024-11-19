Rafael Nadal heads into retirement after a career marked by big trophies, rivalries and injuries

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal is heading into retirement after Spain was eliminated from the Davis Cup. The 38-year-old Nadal announced in October that he would retire from professional tennis after the team event, which is being played in southern Spain. He was beaten in his last singles match on Tuesday, and Spain bowed out against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Nadal’s career spanned two decades and 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 on his favorite clay at Roland Garros, and 92 singles titles overall. He will forever be remembered as a member of the Big Three of men’s tennis, along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

