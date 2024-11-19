Prak Sokhonn reappointed as Cambodia’s foreign minister

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian lawmakers have reappointed experienced diplomat Prak Sokhonn as foreign minister. The National Assembly unanimously approved his appointment Wednesday in a surprise Cabinet reshuffle. He replaces Sok Chenda Sophea, who remains deputy prime minister under Hun Manet’s government. Hun Manet took office last year after his father Hun Sen ruled the country for nearly four decades. Prak Sokhonn had held several government positions under Hun Sen, including foreign minister and several ambassador posts.

