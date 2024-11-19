Florida’s new state lawmakers may test DeSantis’ influence in final years of his term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s incoming legislative leaders have formally taken their oaths of office. It marks the final two years of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term at the helm of unified GOP control over the state capitol. Under DeSantis’ leadership, the country’s third most-populous state has cemented its reputation as a national testing ground for conservative policies like restricting abortion and defending gun rights. The upcoming legislative session may prove to be a test of DeSantis’ continued influence in the state as he considers his political future beyond the governor’s mansion. Previously, he attempted to challenge President-elect Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.