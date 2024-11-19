Skip to Content
El Centro Regional Medical Center negotiations update for health district merger

today at 5:36 PM
Published 5:43 PM


El Centro, Calif. (KWST, KYMA) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) officials provided an update Monday night on ongoing negotiations to join the Imperial Valley Health District.

CEO Pablo Vélez and Board of Trustees member Tomás Oliva discussed the proposal to bring ECRMC under the district alongside Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District.

“We are currently in negotiation in how Imperial Valley Health District will acquire El Centro Regional Medical Center in order to consolidate the health services here in Imperial County,” said Oliva.

Vélez confirmed that the district submitted an offer on November 5, which is currently under evaluation by both the City of El Centro and ECRMC.

The meeting also addressed ECRMC’s financial challenges, including over $100 million in debt. Vélez explained that the funds are being used to retrofit hospital buildings to meet earthquake safety standards.

“Currently, we have five buildings that are being retrofitted,” said Vélez.

Despite the debt, Oliva reassured the public that the hospital has consistently met its financial obligations, stating, “El Centro Regional Medical Center has been able to pay for those bonds, and we haven’t missed [a payment].”

No specific timeline for its completion has been announced.

Miriam Ordonez

