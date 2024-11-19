Congressional panel urges toughing the US-China trade relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional panel has recommended that the U.S. toughen its trade relationship with Beijing. That would roll back a nearly 25-year-old decision that helped bring about China’s rapid economic growth but that many in Washington now see as hurting U.S. interests. In its annual report to Congress released on Tuesday, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission called for the first time for ending permanent normal trade relations with Beijing. It echoes moves by prominent Republican lawmakers as the trade war with China is expected to intensify under President-elect Donald Trump. Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s choice for secretary of state, has called the favorable trading relationship with China “one of the most catastrophic decisions” the U.S. has made.

