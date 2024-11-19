Arizona sees rise in flu cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services reports more than two thousand total flu cases since the start of the season. They reported 10 cases in Yuma.

Arizona Department of Health Services medical director of the bureau of infectious diseases

“Right now we’re going through what we know in public health as viral respiratory season," said Arizona Department of Health Services Medical Director of the Bureau of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joel Terriquez.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says theres a rise compared to the previous 2023 to 2024 season.



“If we compare this current numbers to the previous season, we’re 23 % higher than the previous season at this time of the year," said Dr. Terriquez.

Doctor Terriquez shares how people can remain healthy especially this holiday travel season.

“We know that the holidays are coming, we need to make sure that we protect ourselves. Obviously staying home if we’re feeling sick, testing ourselves if necessary, going to your doctor if for whatever reason you’re feeling ill, hand washing, and the most important intervention would be vaccination," said Dr. Terriquez.

They say now is the right time to receive your seasonal influenza vaccination; our bodies can take up to two weeks to develop full protection after vaccination.