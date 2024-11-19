Apartment buildings wrap up $1B in HUD funds for lower utility bills and climate upgrades

When the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developmen traveled to housing sites around the country, she heard from renters in affordable housing that they felt forgotten and left out of the nation’s transition to clean energy. They lived in older buildings that had leaky windows and old appliances that consumed a lot of energy. They didn’t have solar panels. She told them things were going to change and on Tuesday that change hit a milepost: HUD announced the last $30 million of more than $1 billion to modernize and fix older buildings for thousands of low-income renters nationwide, putting in heat pump heaters and AC and strengthening buildings again flooding and hurricane winds.

