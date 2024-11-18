UK hits Iran with new sanctions for supplying missiles to Russia

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has hit Iran with new sanctions for sending ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia in support of the war against Ukraine. The Foreign Office said Monday it will freeze assets for Iran’s national airline and state-owned shipping company. The government says sanctions will restrict Iran Air’s ability to operate direct services to and from the U.K. The Russian cargo ship that delivered the missiles from Iran is also being sanctioned. Foreign Secretary David Lammy planned to announce the sanctions at the United Nations Security Council. The actions follow a previous round of sanctions announced in September.

