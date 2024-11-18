Russia vetoes UN resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in the war between Sudan’s rival forces

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution Monday calling for an immediate cease-fire in the war between Sudan’s military and paramilitary forces and delivery of humanitarian aid to millions in desperate need. Russia’s ally China supported the resolution sponsored by the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone, along with all other U.N. Security Council members, but Moscow’s veto doomed the measure. Russia told the council that Moscow vetoed the resolution because “it should be solely the government of Sudan” that should be responsible for what happens in the country.

