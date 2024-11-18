Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner are sentenced for mislabeling seafood

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner have been sentenced on federal charges of mislabeling inexpensive imported seafood as local premium fish. Mary Mahoney’s Old French House was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million. The Justice Department says that includes a criminal fine and forfeiture for some of the money it received from fraudulent sales of seafood. Mahoney’s co-owner/manager, Anthony Charles Cvitanovich, was sentenced to three years of probation and four months of home detention. He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. On May 30, Cvitanovich and the restaurant pleaded guilty to mislabeling seafood.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.