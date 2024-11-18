Brother of dead suspect in fires at Boston-area Jewish institutions pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a suspect in four arsons involving Boston-area Jewish institutions in 2019 has pleaded guilty to charges he obstructed the investigation. Alexander Giannakakis was working in security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, when he was arrested by Swedish authorities in 2022. Giannakakis’ brother was hospitalized in a coma at the time he was identified as a suspect in February 2020. He died that year. Federal authorities did not name him. Giannakakis pleaded guilty to concealing federal investigation, tampering with documents and objects, and tampering with an official proceeding.

