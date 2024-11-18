20 Wyeth paintings owned by LL Bean’s late granddaughter are set to be auctioned

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty paintings from the Wyeth family and other items from the estate of one of L.L. Bean’s granddaughters are set to go up for auction. The auction begins Tuesday in New York. Linda Bean’s collection is valued at more than $3 million. It includes paintings by Andrew Wyeth, his son Jamie Wyeth and his father, the illustrator N.C. Wyeth. The highest value artwork is Norman Rockwell’s 1940 painting “A Scout is Loyal.” The owner of that painting has not been disclosed. Bean died in March at age 82. She was a Maine businesswoman, philanthropist and activist for conservative causes.

