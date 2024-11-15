Whistleblower sounds alarm about destruction of tribal sites in North Carolina

A career archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service says managers have been engaging in irresponsible and illegal behavior that has resulted in damage to Native American sites across the forested slopes of North Carolina. Scott Ashcraft says his whistleblower case has brought to light the lack of guardrails more broadly to keep the agency from using outdated modeling and skirting requirements to consult with tribes ahead of prescribed fires and other work on national forest land. In a letter shared with The Associated Press, Ashcraft sent his concerns Thursday to top federal officials. The case has the attention of specialists in the field and a national group of tribal historic preservation experts.

