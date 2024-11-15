Trump’s pick to lead Defense Department was accused of sexual assault in 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host who is Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, was accused of sexual assault in 2017 after a speaking appearance at a Republican women’s event in Monterey, California. That’s according to a statement from the city. Hegseth’s attorney denied the allegation. Monterey City officials declined to release a police report describing the incident and instead issued a brief statement about what was alleged to have happened. According to that statement, Monterey Police were contacted in October 2017 to investigate a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred several days earlier and involved Hegseth. The person who reported the assault had a bruised thigh but said no weapons were involved in the encounter.

