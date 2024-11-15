The key moments as a Texas man faces execution in a shaken baby syndrome case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled against a legislative subpoena that lawmakers used to stave off the execution of Robert Roberson. Roberson, who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter in 2003, has gained bipartisan support from lawmakers who claim he is innocent and was wrongly convicted under a shaken baby diagnosis. The subpoena was an unusual last-minute effort by lawmakers to spare Roberson’s life before his Oct. 17 execution date. The Texas Supreme Court’s opinion solidifies that his execution will proceed unless Republican Gov. Greg Abbott grants a 30-day reprieve. A new date hasn’t been set yet.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.