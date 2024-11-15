Texas Supreme Court rules against lawmakers who stopped execution with last-minute subpoena

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that a legislative subpoena cannot be used to stop an execution, putting a decisive end to a legal battle that halted the scheduled execution of Robert Roberson last month. Roberson, who was sentenced to death in 2003 for killing his 2-year-old daughter, has gained bipartisan from lawmakers and medical experts who say he was convicted on faulty evidence of the shaken baby diagnosis. If executed, Roberson will be the first person in the United States to die under the shaken baby syndrome.

