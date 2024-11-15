President of Kentucky plant that exploded says it is ‘accountable’ for neighborhood damages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The president of a Kentucky plant that exploded earlier this week says the company is accountable and will pay damages to neighbors affected by the blast. Givaudan Sense Color President Ann Leonard told reporters Friday that the company is “devastated by the accident that happened on Tuesday.” The explosion killed two workers and injured 11 other employees. Dozens of homes around the plant in eastern Louisville had damages, including shattered windows. No cause has been determined for the explosion. Leonard said Friday that she was not aware of any equipment malfunctions before the explosion.

