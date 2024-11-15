Pope asks Church of Rome to help address housing crisis ahead of Holy Year in 2025

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday called on the diocese of Rome to respond to a growing housing crisis in the Eternal City, wading into the debate about rising rental prices that has only grown more acute with Holy Year celebrations in 2025.

Francis has written to the city’s church leaders and religious order priests for any available church properties to be used for the homeless or residents facing possible eviction because of rising rents.

The letter reflected something of the paradox facing the Vatican: Francis’ yearlong jubilee is expected to bring more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome to celebrate the Holy Year. That has had the predictable effect of driving up demand for short-term apartment rentals, particularly near the Vatican.

That demand, in turn, has only accelerated the trend of local residents moving out or being priced out as owners turn their properties over to short-term property agents, such as Airbnb and other platforms that cater to tourists. It’s a trend that is happening in other Italian cities, including Florence and Venice, and across Europe, leading to protests by local residents.

In his letter, Francis noted that Rome’s Catholic institutions were preparing to provide shelter to millions of pilgrims for the jubilee. But he asked them to also “make a courageous gesture of love” to Romans by offering up any unused housing or apartments.

“I want all diocesan realities that own real estate to offer their contribution to stem the housing emergency with signs of charity and solidarity to generate hope in the thousands of people in the city of Rome who are in a condition of precarious housing,” Francis wrote.

The Catholic Church is a major property owner in Rome, with a portfolio including commercial and residential real estate as well as church-owned convents and monasteries.

