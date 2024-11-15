Court temporarily limits scope of ruling that Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law is unconstitutional

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily limited the scope of a ruling that Louisiana’s law requiring public schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms next year is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge John deGravelles’ ruling that the law is unconstitutional remains in effect under Friday’s appellate order. However, the appellate court temporarily blocked a part of the ruling that requires state officials to notify schools statewide that the law has been struck down. State attorneys argue that the ruling only affects schools in five local school systems named in the lawsuit and that the requirement to post the commandments remains in effect in over 60 other districts.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.