Seattle man faces 5 assault charges in random sidewalk stabbings

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been charged with five counts of assault in the random stabbings of five people in broad daylight last week. Prosecutors say Roland Jerome Lee is accused of stabbing five people as they stood on the sidewalk in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. He faces four first-degree assault charges and one count of fourth-degree assault. Four of the victims were taken to the hospital and one was treated at the scene. One remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition. Lee is being held on a $2 million bail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 27.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.