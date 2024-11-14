San Luis Fire Department paramedics graduate from academy

The following firefighters complete the program and graduated on October 28, 2024:

Firefighters from the San Luis Fire Department (SLFD) attended class for ten months, dedicate to become paramedics.

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.