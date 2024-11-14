Skip to Content
San Luis Fire Department paramedics graduate from academy

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eight San Luis, Arizona firefighters graduate from Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College’s Paramedic Academy.

Firefighters from the San Luis Fire Department (SLFD) attended class for ten months, dedicate to become paramedics.

The following firefighters complete the program and graduated on October 28, 2024: 

  • Beatrice Ortiz 
  • Rhiordan Pope 
  • Mitchell Grew 
  • Eric Sanchez 
  • Mark Rivera Jr 
  • Salvador Estrada 
  • Martin Piñon 
  • Victor Navarrete 

