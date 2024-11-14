Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The giant balloons may be flying at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but the stars will be on street. Organizers revealed Thursday that Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years. The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade is “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo. They will join the already-announced parade stars: reality TV’s Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop’s T-Pain and members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty. The holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

