Gorditas BMX Celebrates 2nd Anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local bike life group Gorditas BMX recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary at Joe Henry Park. They had food, raffles, bike giveaways, and a 20-plus mile group bike ride.

Several biker groups from all across the U.S. came out to celebrate including California, Las Vegas, and Texas. The Gorditas BMX Vice President says it’s a full circle moment and they feel special seeing all the support.

"It is absolutely amazing to see that 6 women from Yuma, in small town Yuma, were able to create enough friendships and show ourselves out enough to have the support of all these people and for them to take their time and their money to come out," said Vice President Maribel Lopez.

If you want to join their next bike ride, they have family-friendly beginner rides on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Locations are posted on their Yuma Bike Life Rides and Events Facebook page.