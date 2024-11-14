Former top official in Chile is arrested on rape charges in a blow to President Boric

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities say that a former senior official in the government has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Thursday’s arrest of Chile’s former deputy interior minister, Manuel Monsalve, marks the latest development in case that has shocked the South American nation and dented domestic support for leftist President Gabriel Boric. Monsalve, who, until resigning over the allegations last month, played a key role in strategizing the country’s fight against a rise in organized crime, faces accusations of raping a 32-year-old female staffer in a hotel room after meeting her for dinner in September. Monsalve has denied committing any crime.

