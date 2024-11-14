Food ministry and city back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gethsemani Church Food Ministry and the City of San Luis were back in court today for a motion to dismiss brought by the city against the lawsuit filed by Gethsemani Baptist Church Representatives. The hearing took place at the Federal District Court in Phoenix.

The United States Government through the departent of justice had an attorney argue in support of the church. The judge spent an hour hearing arguments from both sides.

"The judge took the time, about an hour in court to ask both sides- the city and the church about agreements that we’ve all filled in front of the judge," said First Liberty Institute Associate Counsel Camille Varone.

The lawsuit came after the City of San Luis passed a new code last year prohibiting large trucks from parking in any residential area- after a truck from the Gethsemani Church’s Food Ministry hit a neighbors fence.

First Liberty Institute who is working on behalf of the church shares how the food ministry has been operating during the lawsuit.

"During the litigation, they’re not allowed to receive any donations which is something they previously have been doing and relying on pretty heavily to cover the overhead cost of getting more food and more household supplies to supply for the next round of food that they distribute to the community in San Luis., so it’s a pretty significant limitation on the church's ability to do it’s ministry," said First Liberty Institute Associate Counsel Camille Varone.

We reached out to the City of San Luis and they say they are not providing comments while the lawsuit is active. No final decision was made today. The judge says he plans to issue a decison soon.