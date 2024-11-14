El Centro organization accepting donations for Christmas at the Movies

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Adopt a kid to take to the movies this holiday season.

Soroptimist International of El Centro is hosting Christmas at the Movies on December 4 in Imperial.

They are taking about 250 children to see Moana 2.

The organization is asking for a $20 donation that will provide a private movie experience with snacks for the children of Casa, WomanHaven, Charlee Family Care Inc. and Calipatria, Niland and surrounding north end areas.

The adopted child will get free admission to watch Disney’s Moana 2 and have a snack pack consisting of a soda, candy and popcorn.

The fundraiser deadline is Saturday, November 30.

You can donate here.