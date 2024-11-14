Attorneys say accused shooter in 2022 July 4th parade shooting denied lawyer during police interview

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Defense attorney allege that the man accused of killing seven people at a 2022 Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago was denied his constitutional right to legal representation while being interrogated by police hours after the shooting. Authorities have said Robert Crimo III confessed to the shooting that also left dozens injured. But his defense attorneys are seeking to have videotaped statements he made to police barred from trial. The nearly three-hour hearing offered a glimpse of the evidence expected at the trial in February, including police testimony, photographs and video footage of statements to police. Crimo, 24, has pleaded not guilty and didn’t speak Thursday.

