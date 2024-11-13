Women’s baseball players could soon have a league of their own again

Seventy years since the last professional women’s baseball league, another one hopes to give women a chance to shine in baseball. The Women’s Professional Baseball League (WPBL) is set to launch in 2026, the first professional women’s baseball league since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League dissolved in 1954. Heightened interest in women’s sports in recent years made this an ideal time to make it happen, and the hope is to establish a solid women’s baseball culture in the U.S. to create more playing opportunities for girls in the future.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.