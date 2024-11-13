What to know about Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick to be director of national intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has tapped former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to be the next director of national intelligence. If confirmed by the Senate Gabbard would take over a powerful position that sits atop the nation’s intelligence services. Gabbard is a veteran who deployed to Iraq and Kuwait and who later served four terms in Congress as a Democrat and the first Hindu elected to the House. She broke with her party in 2022 and later endorsed Trump, becoming a favorite surrogate of the president and representing his appeal to disenchanted Democrats.

