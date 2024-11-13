Teen charged in UK dance class stabbings faces January trial

LONDON (AP) — A teen charged with killing three girls and wounding 10 other people in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England this summer is scheduled to go on trial early next year. A judge on Wednesday said Axel Rudakubana will face trial Jan. 20 in Liverpool Crown Court. He faces three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and additional charges related to possessing the poison ricin and for having an al-Qaida manual. Family members and friends of the alleged victims attended the hearing in person as Rudakubana appeared by video link from prison and refused to speak.

