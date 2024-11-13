Pakistan employs new measures to deal with nearly 70,000 people affected daily by hazardous smog

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan introduced mobile clinics and added more beds in hospitals to treat the nearly 70,000 patients received daily with respiratory-related diseases as hazardous smog continued to shroud the country’s east. Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, has been hit by a record-high ongoing wave of pollution since October. More than 200 clinics on board vehicles have been roaming the smog-hit province of Punjab since last week in search of people who can’t afford treatment and the elderly who can’t make it to hospitals. A spokesperson for the Punjab provincial government, said Wednesday more than 2.1 million patients affected by smog have so far been treated.

