Man gets a life sentence in the shotgun death of a New Mexico police officer

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A man who fled from a traffic stop in New Mexico has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for using a sawed-off shotgun to fatally shoot a police officer during the chase. Dominic De La O was sentenced on Monday. It came just days after a jury found the 27-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder and other charges. Officer Anthony Ferguson was killed in the July 2023 shooting. He was an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department in southern New Mexico. Authorities say De La O was driving without lights when he was stopped, then led police on a chase. He shot the officer while fleeing.

