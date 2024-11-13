Former West Virginia jail officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation in fatal assault on inmate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia correctional officer has pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation in the death of a man who died less than a day after being booked into a jail. Quantez Burks was booked into the Southern Regional Jail on a wanton endangerment charge in March 2022. According to court documents, Burks tried to push past an officer to leave his housing unit, then was taken to an interview room where he allegedly was assaulted by officers while handcuffed. As part of a plea agreement, Mark Holdren admitted conspiring with other officers to beat Burks as retaliation.

