Danish palace scraps system dating to the 1800s that grants royal labels for products

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s royal court says it will phase out a labeling system dating back to the 1800s that grants companies the right to use the image of the Danish crown on their letterhead, packaging and labels. The palace says the five-year renewable designations, including “Holder of the Royal Warrant” and “By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court” and others, will be phased out by Dec. 31, 2029. Currently, there there are 104 Danish suppliers and five foreign companies who can use such designations and images of the Danish crown on their products.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.