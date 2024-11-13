Argentina tribunal upholds corruption verdict against former President Cristina Fernández

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A tribunal in Argentina has upheld a six-year sentence term and lifetime ban from holding public office sentence against former President Cristina Fernández, a dominant political leader in recent years in the South American country. Fernández was convicted and sentenced in 2022 for a fraud scheme that embezzled millions of dollars through public works projects during her presidency. She can appeal to the Supreme Court, meaning that she will remain free.

