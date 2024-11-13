Agents search home of ex-lieutenant facing scrutiny as police probe leak of school shooting evidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s criminal investigative agency has searched the home of a former Nashville police lieutenant who has faced scrutiny in an ongoing investigation of leaked evidence from a deadly school shooting. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Josh DeVine confirmed Tuesday that the search warrant was executed on Sept. 17 as part of an ongoing investigation. He declined to offer more details. Property records show the Portland, Tennessee, address searched is a home owned by former Nashville Police Lt. Garet Davidson. Nashville Police drew a connection to Davidson months ago but stopped just short of outright accusing him of leaking the materials about The Covenant School shooting in 2023. Three children and three adults were killed in the shooting.

