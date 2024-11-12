Skip to Content
Three arrested after car chase in El Centro

By ,
Published 5:19 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three men were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle in El Centro.

The stolen vehicle was moving at a high speed and right behind about 10 police vehicles.

The El Centro Police Department says the chase happened Monday starting at the Imperial Valley Mall.

Police say the vehicle hit another car with a baby inside. No injuries were reported.

The owner of the car chase video says she was going for a walk with her sister when the chase happened.

Three men were arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail.

They are facing two charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing officers.

