Texas mother sentenced to 50 years for leaving kids in dire conditions as son’s body decomposed
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment. The Houston Chronicle reports 38-year-old Gloria Williams expressed deep regret before being sentenced on Tuesday. Williams’ sentence came after she had pleaded guilty in October to two counts of injury to a child for abuse that involved 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, who was beaten to death by her boyfriend, and another child. Williams’ boyfriend was sentenced in April to life in prison without parole for Lee’s death.