TEDxAWC to return to Yuma next year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - TEDxAWC is returning to Yuma for its second year with a new theme and is looking for speakers.

In a press release, the event is taking place on April 25, 2025 at the Historic Yuma Theater, with the theme being "Transform & Thrive."

The Arizona Western College (AWC) says the event brings faculty, staff, students, and members of the Yuma and La Paz County communities together "to discuss the power of transformation in overcoming challenges and unlocking growth."

"Our first event was a great success, and I'm excited to announce that we're building on that momentum. In our second TEDxAWC, we are expanding our event thanks to the Community Plus License, allowing us to welcome over 100 attendees. Attending TED Women in Atlanta, Georgia in October 2023 inspired me to push for this expanded license, and I'm excited to continue amplifying the voices within our community." Dr. Sara Amani, AWC Professor of Multilingual Composition/Specialist and Licensee/Director for TEDxAWC

AWC says TEDxAWC is looking for eight-to-10 speakers "who can bring forward fresh ideas that will inspire and empower the audience," and is inviting students, faculty members staff members and community members to submit their proposals.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our second TEDxAWC and welcoming even more members of our community to participate. I can't wait to see how our speakers inspire us with their ideas for transformation," Dr. Amani said.

Applicants are also invited to share "stories of transformation," whether personal, professional or societal, that led to growth and "thriving in the face of challenges," according to AWC.

The deadline to submit the proposal, which AWC says is 250 words, is December 8, and applicants who pass the first round "will be asked to submit an audition video." If anyone wants to apply to speak at TEDxAWC, click here.

To learn more about TEDxAWC, read the press release below.