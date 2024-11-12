Roster limits in college small sports put athletes on chopping block while coaches look for answers
AP National Writer
Even with National signing day for college’s small sports taking place this week, there remains uncertainty about how many athletes will make teams at many of the country’s schools. The lawsuit settlement that proposes paying players also set new roster limits for all the sports. Scholarship limits are a thing of the past, so schools can hand them out to everyone on their roster. But the cost of that, along with new roster limits that have been set, could result in many schools cutting the number of players and, in some cases, eliminating programs altogether.