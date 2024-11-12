Q&A: Lashana Lynch is on the hunt for Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Day of the Jackal’

LONDON (AP) — Lashana Lynch has been running away from spies since she starred in James Bond film “No Time To Die.” After appearing as Nomi in the 2021 movie alongside Daniel Craig, she’d been inundated with offers to play another secret agent character. Lynch says she turned them all down, until she read the script for new TV thriller “The Day of the Jackal.” Her role, once again, is working for MI6 but this time she’s hunting an assassin played by Eddie Redmayne. Based on Fredrick Forsyth’s book, Lynch and Redmayne are also producers on the series that starts Thursday on Peacock.

