Police cruiser strikes and kills a bicyclist pulling a trailer in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a bicyclist pulling a trailer died after he was struck by a police cruiser. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 7 in South Burlington. A sergeant with the Shelburne Police Department was heading south and struck the southbound bicyclist. State police say that it was raining and dark and that the road was wet. State police say 38-year-old bicyclist Sean Hayes, of Burlington, died at the scene. The sergeant has been identified as 41-year-old Kyle Kapitanski. The state police crash reconstruction team and its criminal division are investigating. Kapitanski has declined to comment.

