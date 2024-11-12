Man killed by police in Minnesota was being sought in death of his pregnant wife

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say a man shot and killed by police was being sought in the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 36-year-old Mychel Allan Stowers. He was shot Saturday in St. Paul. Two officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave during the investigation. Stowers was being sought in the shooting death of 35-year-old Damara Alexis Kirkland. She was killed Oct. 19. Police say Kirkland was about two months pregnant. Stowers had been paroled in March on a second-degree murder charge in the 2008 shooting death of a St. Paul man.

