Lerner & Rowe to give away Thanksgiving meals

Published 4:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local law firm will be giving away food for the upcoming holidays Wednesday in Yuma.

The Lerner & Rowe law firm will have 1,000 turkeys and all the food items needed for Thanksgiving dinner at the Yuma fairgrounds starting at 4 p.m.

The law firm's charitable giving director says this a great opportunity to give back to the community.

"The holiday's are a super joyous time and they're known for being joyous time but also come with a lot of stress to families facing financial hardships. If we can play even the small roll in alleviating those stresses, we want to," said Jordan Romero, Lerner & Rowe Charitable Giving Director.

The law firm advises to be there ahead of time because food will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

