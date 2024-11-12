Leavitt throws three touchdowns to lead ASU over UCF

Arizona State moves to 7-2 on the season with a win over UCF.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sam Leavitt threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils to a 35-31 victory over the Central Florida Knights on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

Arizona State put up 260 total yards of offense. Jordyn Tyson caught seven balls and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State moves to 7-2 (4-2 Big 12) and is tied for third place in the conference. UCF falls to 4-6 (2-5).

At halftime, ASU led 21-17. In the fourth quarter, UCF running back RJ Harvey rushed for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 31-28 lead. With 4:55 to go, Leavitt connected with Tyson again for a 13-yard touchdown to cap off a 71-yard drive and give the Sun Devils the 35-31 victory.

This is the fourth fourth quarter game winning drive for the redshirt freshman, Leavitt.

"Sam is just a dawg man," Tyson said. "He's a proven winner. Whenever the game is on the line, whenever we need a play, whenever we need a drive put it on Sam. He will get it done."

Leavitt completed 16 of 25 passes for 161 and the three touchdowns. He also rushed for 22 yards.

"He's a dawg," ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said praising his young quarterback. "He's a great player."

ASU was without star running back Cam Skattebo. Kyson Brown rushed for 73 on 18 carries in his place.

The Sun Devils scored touchdowns on all three phases of the game. Montana Warren scored a touchdown off a punt block. Laterrance Welch picked off UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk and returned it for a score in the second quarter.

"All the little things are important," Dillingham said. "Like, 'I'm just playing on special teams, how am I going to make a difference?' Change the game. You don't know what play is going to change the game. When certain plays change the game like that, the buy in that every play matters and prepare like you are the guy that is going to change it. Everybody gets bought into that."

Arizona State will travel to Manhattan, Kansas face No. 19 Kansas State this upcoming Saturday.