Ghana’s Supreme Court restores ruling party’s parliamentary majority ahead of Dec. 7 election

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s Supreme Court has ruled that the parliamentary speaker’s declaration of four seats as vacant was unconstitutional, effectively restoring the ruling party’s majority in the legislature ahead of the Dec. 7 election. Last month, two members of parliament from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one from the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced that they would run as independent candidates in the election, while an independent candidate joined the NPP. The Speaker of the Parliament Alban Bagbin declared their seats vacant, arguing that the constitution does not allow MPs to defect. That decision has now been declared unconstitutional.

